Panthers' Harri Sateri: Torched by Stars in relief effort Tuesday
Sateri stopped 30 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.
He came in for James Reimer after the Panthers' starting netminder suffered a lower-body injury less than four minutes into the game, and Sateri was hung out to dry by his defense. The rookie has now surrendered 10 goals in his last two games, but if Reimer's injury proves to be serious, Florida will be forced to lean heavily on Sateri until Roberto Luongo (lower body) makes his own recovery.
