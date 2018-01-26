Sateri allowed four goals on 46 shots during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

The Capitals peppered the Finn, so keeping the Panthers within striking distance will likely earn Sateri a string of starts until either Roberto Luongo (lower body) or James Reimer (groin) are ready to return to action. Fantasy owners searching for answers in goal could roll the dice with Sateri, but it's probably best to view him as a risky option until proven otherwise.