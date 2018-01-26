Panthers' Harri Sateri: Turns away 42 shots in 4-2 loss
Sateri allowed four goals on 46 shots during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Washington.
The Capitals peppered the Finn, so keeping the Panthers within striking distance will likely earn Sateri a string of starts until either Roberto Luongo (lower body) or James Reimer (groin) are ready to return to action. Fantasy owners searching for answers in goal could roll the dice with Sateri, but it's probably best to view him as a risky option until proven otherwise.
More News
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: In goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Torched by Stars in relief effort Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Falls short in first NHL start•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Chosen for first NHL start•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Makes NHL debut in brief relief appearance•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Moving to NHL roster•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...