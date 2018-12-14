Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Brought up to big club
The Panthers recalled Borgstrom from AHL Springfield on Friday.
It was only a matter of time until Borgstrom got the call, as he's been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up five goals and 22 points in 24 games. The 2016 first-round pick's first opportunity to make his season debut with the big club will arrive Saturday against the Maple Leafs.
