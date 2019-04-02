Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Collects assist
Borgstrom picked up his 10th assist during a 5-3 victory over the Capitals on Monday.
The rookie center now has eight goals and 18 points on the season. Borgstrom has been limited to bottom-six minutes for most of the season -- as well as seeing only 1:08 of power play time per game. He should see a larger role on the offensive side next season.
