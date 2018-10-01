Borgstrom was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Monday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Borgstrom played in four games for the Panthers last season after the conclusion of his collegiate career with the University of Denver. With the Pioneers, the Finn racked up 95 points in 77 contests and will look to bring that same offensively-minded play to the Thunderbirds for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.