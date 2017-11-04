Borgstrom had a hat trick and added an assist in the University of Denver's 6-5 loss to Western Michigan University on Friday.

Borgstrom finished the game with a plus-3 rating and added a game-high 10 shots on goal for good measure. It has gotten to the point where it is not a stretch to say that Borgstrom might be the best player in all of college hockey. Seen as a long-term project when the Panthers selected him with the 23rd overall pick in 2016, the Finnish forward posted 43 points in 37 games in his freshman campaign for the Pioneers, and he now has eight goals and 12 points in six games this season after Friday's big effort. There will likely be no reason for Borgstrom to play a third season of collegiate hockey, as he appears ready to challenge for a roster spot at the NHL level.