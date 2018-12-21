Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: First goal since called up
Borgstrom scored the team's only goal in a 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
It was clear Borgstrom had the offensive talent to play successfully in the NHL as he scored 22 points in 24 games with AHL Springfield to open this season. Since being called up by the Panthers the 21-year-old center has put up two points in three games while skating with Frank Vatrano and Evgenii Dadonov on the second line. With the lack of secondary scoring the Cats have, Borgstrom has almost certainly secured a spot on the team for the season, even though he may move down in the lineup once Nick Bjugstad (upper body) returns.
