Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Five shots Saturday
Borgstrom threw a game-high five shots on net during a 4-3 OT loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
After starting the game on the first line, Borgstrom saw time on the fourth line during parts of the third period. The 21-year-old has three goals and four points in 10 games since he was called up on Dec. 15.
More News
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: First goal since promotion•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Set for top-six assignment•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Brought up to big club•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Racking up points in AHL•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Named AHL Rookie of the Month•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Demoted Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...