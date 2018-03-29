Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Gearing up for first NHL appearance
Borgstrom will make his NHL debut Thursday night against the Senators, Doug Plagens of Panthers Radio Network reports.
It will be worth checking your DFS player pool to see if Borgstrom is available for the choosing. The Finnish-born center ripped through the college circuit with 45 goals and 50 assists through 77 games at the University of Denver. He's listed at 6-foot-3 but only 195 pounds, so it'll be interesting to see whether the lanky 20-year-old can hold up against bigger defenders. We're calling him an intriguing tournament play due to the fact that he'll only be recognized by the savviest of fantasy owners in tune with NHL prospects and he'll reportedly slot in alongside Denis Malgin and Frank Vatrano, who each have some offensive flair as bottom-six forwards.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...