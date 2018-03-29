Borgstrom will make his NHL debut Thursday night against the Senators, Doug Plagens of Panthers Radio Network reports.

It will be worth checking your DFS player pool to see if Borgstrom is available for the choosing. The Finnish-born center ripped through the college circuit with 45 goals and 50 assists through 77 games at the University of Denver. He's listed at 6-foot-3 but only 195 pounds, so it'll be interesting to see whether the lanky 20-year-old can hold up against bigger defenders. We're calling him an intriguing tournament play due to the fact that he'll only be recognized by the savviest of fantasy owners in tune with NHL prospects and he'll reportedly slot in alongside Denis Malgin and Frank Vatrano, who each have some offensive flair as bottom-six forwards.