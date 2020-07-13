Borgstrom (undisclosed) won't be available for the Panthers this offseason, as general manager Dale Tallon told reporters the center is unlikely to receive a "clean bill of health" George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

The league won't be releasing the details of injuries/illness this offseason, so it's unclear if this will affect Borgstrom's availability for the start of the 2020-21 campaign. In 49 appearances with the Thunderbirds, the 22-year-old center notched 11 goals and 12 helpers and should be a candidate for a spot on the 23-man roster next year.