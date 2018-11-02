Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Named AHL rookie of the month
Borgstrom was named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for October after recording 11 points in seven games.
Borgstrom was a surprise cut from the Panthers' roster in the preseason but has lit the AHL on fire as the Springfield Thunderbirds remain the only team left without a regulation loss. With the offensive difficulties the Panthers have had to start the season, Borgstrom may be making his NHL return sooner than later.
