Borgstrom was named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for October after recording 11 points in seven games.

Borgstrom was a surprise cut from the Panthers' roster in the preseason but has lit the AHL on fire as the Springfield Thunderbirds remain the only team left without a regulation loss. With the offensive difficulties the Panthers have had to start the season, Borgstrom may be making his NHL return sooner than later.

More News
Our Latest Stories