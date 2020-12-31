Borgstrom isn't expected to report to training camp Sunday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
The Panthers tabled a qualifying offer to Borgstrom -- a restricted free agent -- but he remains unsigned. The 23-year-old played just four games in the NHL last year, sticking mainly to the AHL where he posted 23 points over 49 games. There's a chance that the 2016 first-round pick stays in Liiga -- the Finnish hockey league -- for the entirety of this season.
