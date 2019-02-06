Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Pots power play goal
Borgstrom tallied his fifth goal of the season during a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.
Although originally slated for top-six duty when he was first called up in mid-December, Borgstrom has found a spot on the third line and with the second power play unit. The 21-year old has eight points in 21 games this season and has yet to take a single penalty in his young NHL career.
