Borgstrom tallied his fifth goal of the season during a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

Although originally slated for top-six duty when he was first called up in mid-December, Borgstrom has found a spot on the third line and with the second power play unit. The 21-year old has eight points in 21 games this season and has yet to take a single penalty in his young NHL career.

