Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Quiet night in opener
Borgstrom was held scoreless with only one shot during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Panthers are looking for more offense from their third and fourth lines this season and Borgstrom will have to be a big part of that. Brett Connolly is hitched to Borgstrom's right, but the Cats will be looking to find a good fit on the left for those two.
