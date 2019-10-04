Play

Borgstrom was held scoreless with only one shot during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Panthers are looking for more offense from their third and fourth lines this season and Borgstrom will have to be a big part of that. Brett Connolly is hitched to Borgstrom's right, but the Cats will be looking to find a good fit on the left for those two.

