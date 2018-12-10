Borgstrom posted a goal and two assists to lead AHL Springfield to a 5-1 win over Binghamton on Sunday.

One of the most gifted offensive prospects in the game, Borgstrom is now averaging nearly a point-per-game (22 points in 23 games) for Springfield. The talented Finn was a surprise cut by the Panthers at the end of training camp and it's even more baffling that he remains in the minors while the team flounders at .500 (11-11-6). Currently 26th in the NHL out of 31 clubs, Florida could use Borgstrom's talents in their lineup. The call up could come at any time now.

