Borgstrom registered a power-play goal during 10:53 in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Penguins.

The 21-year-old still doesn't log major minutes, but he's starting to get opportunities on the power play, where he has three of eight goals this campaign. Borgstrom will likely continue to dwell in the bottom six, but he'll look to push up the lineup next season so fantasy owners in dynasty leagues should take note.