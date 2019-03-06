Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Rings up goal
Borgstrom registered a power-play goal during 10:53 in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Penguins.
The 21-year-old still doesn't log major minutes, but he's starting to get opportunities on the power play, where he has three of eight goals this campaign. Borgstrom will likely continue to dwell in the bottom six, but he'll look to push up the lineup next season so fantasy owners in dynasty leagues should take note.
More News
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: First multi-point game in NHL•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Sees success on third line•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Pots power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Five shots Saturday•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: First goal since promotion•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Set for top-six assignment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...