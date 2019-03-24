Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Rough outing despite point
Borgstrom picked up an assist but ended the night a minus-3 during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.
After a couple of weeks of offensive success on the third line, Borgstrom was shifted to the fourth line for the last four games where he has not been able to get anything going. The rookie has 17 points in 44 games while spending most of his time in the bottom six.
