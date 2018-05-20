Borgstrom played in four games during the 2017-18 season, and lit the lamp once while firing six shots on goal.

After finishing his sophomore year at Denver University, Borgstrom decided to make the jump from the collegiate level to the NHL, and was able to play in four of Florida's last seven games. The goal he scored even had playoff implications, as it came during the last game of the season and helped spoil Boston's shot at first seed in the Eastern Conference. The Finn was fantastic in college as well, securing 2018 Player of the Year honors and potting 85 points (45 goals, 50 assists) during 77 games in his two years in Denver, but there are questions about his strength as he ways in at 195 pounds. Borgstrom seems to have the skill to make the 2018-19 roster, but if he doesn't have a concrete role it wouldn't be surprising to see him start in the minors and be a candidate for an early call-up.