Borgstrom picked up an assist during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

After sitting as a healthy scratch during Feb. 9ths game, Borgstrom was relegated to a fourth-line center role for the past three contests. Prior to Sunday's game, he joined Denis Malgin and Derick Brassard on the third line and picked up his first point in five games. He now has nine points in 26 games.