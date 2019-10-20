Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Sent to minors
The Panthers assigned Borgstrom to AHL Springfield on Sunday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old didn't make much headway in the lineup in his time with the big club, as he was scratched four of the past five games. The team will hope Borgstrom can find his confidence back in the AHL, as this likely isn't the last time you'll see the Finn with the big club this season.
