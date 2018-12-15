Borgstrom will be situated on the second line with Evgenii Dadonov and Frank Vatrano in his season debut Saturday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

On Friday, the Panthers called up the prospect that they selected in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2016 draft. Borgstrom's linemates have combined for 40 points this season, so he'll be in a good position to make an immediate impact in the attacking zone, even though it doesn't appear that he'll earn power-play minutes out of the gate. The Finn registered five goals and 17 assists to complement a plus-4 rating with AHL Springfield ahead of his call-up to the big stage.