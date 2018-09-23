Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Third-line role possible
Borgstrom scored his first goal of the preseason in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.
Borgstrom is expected to break camp with the Panthers and top the boards as their third-line pivot. He's a talent, but coming off a short NCAA season means he'll likely hit a wall around the new year. Plan for it and you'll be fine.
