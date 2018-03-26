Borgstrom agreed to terms with the Panthers on a three-year, entry-level contract Monday.

Borgstrom's a highly touted prospect from the University of Denver. As noted in this latest report, he was the regular-season scoring leader for the entire NCHC and claimed 2018 Player of the Year honors, having deposited 23 goals and 29 assists over 40 games. It gets even better when you consider that Borgrstrom helped his college team to the national championship last year. It's clear that the Finn -- who went 23rd overall to the Panthers in the 2016 draft -- already deserves to be considered for keeper and dynasty leagues at this time.