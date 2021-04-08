Bogstrom was traded to Chicago along with Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman and a seventh-round pick in exchange for Lucas Carlsson and Lucas Wallmark on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Borgstrom has spent the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign with HIFK of Finland's Liiga, racking up 11 goals and 19 points in 27 games. The 2016 first-round pick will probably remain overseas for the remainder of the season, but he'll likely get an invite from the Blackhawks for next year's training camp.