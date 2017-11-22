Haapala was called up to the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Panthers have a matchup with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, and since Derek MacKenzie and Radim Vrbata (both undisclosed) won't be ready to play, Haapala will be ready in case any other forwards go down. However, once either of those forwards return, expect Vrbata to head back to bus league.

