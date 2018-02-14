Panthers' Henrik Haapala: Headed back to Finland
Haapala will rejoin his Finnish club Tappara Tampere for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Happala had been playing with AHL Springfield, where he notched eights points in 20 games; however, it seems the player and club feel it would better suit his development to return home. The winger has one year left on his entry-level contract and will aim to secure a spot on the 23-man roster ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
