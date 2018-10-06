Panthers' Henrik Haapala: Inks European deal
Haapala signed a contract with HC Lugano of Switzerland on Saturday, TSN reports.
The diminutive winger -- he's 5-foot-9, 165 pounds -- signed a two-year deal with the Panthers in May of 2017, but it looks as though he'll be permitted to play overseas instead of reporting to AHL Springfield. Haapala does have professional experience in North America, producing an assist over five games with Florida last season.
