Panthers' Henrik Haapala: Sent back to AHL
Haapala was loaned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.
Haapala claimed his first career NHL point by notching an assist in his first game on Nov. 22 against the Maple Leafs, but was close to silent in four appearances following that and served as a healthy scratch in the Panthers last two games. The Finn will head back to the minor league to get some more experience and will be on the radar for a recall later in the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...