Haapala was loaned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

Haapala claimed his first career NHL point by notching an assist in his first game on Nov. 22 against the Maple Leafs, but was close to silent in four appearances following that and served as a healthy scratch in the Panthers last two games. The Finn will head back to the minor league to get some more experience and will be on the radar for a recall later in the season.