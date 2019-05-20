Panthers' Henrik Haapala: Signs two-year deal with KHL club
Haapala inked a two-year contract with KHL side Helsinki Jokerit on Friday.
After playing overseas on loan from the Panthers, Haapala will remain in Europe rather than returning to North America. In his previous stint with Florida, the winger notched one assist in five NHL contests, while also tallying eight points in 20 minor-league appearances. The 25-year-old Finn has likely played his final NHL game, though a strong showing in the KHL could draw some notice.
