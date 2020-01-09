Panthers' Henrik Rybinski: Picking up points in WHL
Rybinski has 10 goals and 27 points in 37 games with WHL Seattle.
Rybinski is tied for second on his team in scoring after ending last season with 40 points in 47 games. Drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, Rybinski has one more season in the WHL before he can head to the AHL.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.