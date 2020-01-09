Play

Panthers' Henrik Rybinski: Picking up points in WHL

Rybinski has 10 goals and 27 points in 37 games with WHL Seattle.

Rybinski is tied for second on his team in scoring after ending last season with 40 points in 47 games. Drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, Rybinski has one more season in the WHL before he can head to the AHL.

Our Latest Stories