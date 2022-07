Bowlby signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Bowlby went undrafted out of Havard University, spending the past two seasons playing in the minors in which he has appeared in a combined 87 games and recorded 20 goals and 22 assists. If the 25-year-old winger can continue to further his offensive development, he should be in the mix to make his NHL debut at some point this season, though he'll be hard-pressed to be a full-time contributor.