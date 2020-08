Bowlby inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Wednesday.

Bowlby's jump to the professional ranks shouldn't come as a surprise given the uncertainty of the upcoming collegiate sports season. In 31 appearances for Havard this year, the 23-year-old center notched eight goals and eight assists. The Minnesota native figures to spend the upcoming campaign in the minors developing his game before getting a crack at the 23-man roster.