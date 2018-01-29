Play

McCoshen was promoted from AHL Springfield on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McCoshen's return to the NHL was always expected, as the demotion was just to keep him active during the All-Star break. The defenseman will likely return to the press box, considering he has played in just two of the Panthers' previous 12 outings.

