Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Bumped back to NHL
McCoshen was recalled from AHL Springfield on Thursday.
McCoshen was sent down to the minors prior to the All-Star break in order to get some additional ice time. With Bogdan Kiselevich joining the Thunderbirds, it will be a battle between McCoshen and Josh Brown for a spot on the Panthers' third pairing.
