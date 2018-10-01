McCoshen was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Monday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

McCoshen appears to have lost out on a roster spot to Jacob MacDonald and could face an uphill battle to return to the NHL. The club likely wants to get the 23-year-old some game action, considering he logged a mere 40 games last year split between the AHL and NHL, instead spending much of the year watching from the press box.

