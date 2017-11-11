McCoshen scored the eventual game-winning goal on Friday during a 4-1 win over Buffalo.

It was the third goal of the year for the rookie blueliner, and the second in the last four games. While his recent scoring should keep him in the lineup on a nightly basis, McCoshen likely won't continue to cash in on his chances as consistently throughout the season.

