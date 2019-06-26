McCoshen was handed a qualifying offer by the Panthers on Tuesday.

Since joining Florida out of college, McCoshen has consistently been a fringe player on the 23-man roster, splitting time between leagues. The 2013 second-round pick saw action in a mere 19 games this season, in which he notched a pair of points. The 23-year-old won't ever be an offensive stud, which limits his fantasy value even in deeper formats that factor in hits and blocks.