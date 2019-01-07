McCoshen was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Florida Panthers' official site reports.

McCoshen lost a roster battle this preseason, getting sent down to the AHL before the year. This is his first time being called up, but we will have to see if he actually suits up, or ends up being a healthy scratch. The latter was often the case for the 23-year-old last season.

