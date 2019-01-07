Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Heading up to Florida
McCoshen was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Florida Panthers' official site reports.
McCoshen lost a roster battle this preseason, getting sent down to the AHL before the year. This is his first time being called up, but we will have to see if he actually suits up, or ends up being a healthy scratch. The latter was often the case for the 23-year-old last season.
More News
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Bumped down to minors•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Healthy scratch often in 2017-18•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Watching next game from press box•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Records helper Thursday•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Back in NHL•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Returns to AHL Springfield•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...