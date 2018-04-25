McCoshen scored three goals and one assist in 38 games in 2017-18.

McCoshen was often the seventh man out on Florida's blue line, as he sat out four games to an upper-body injury and was a healthy scratch for the other 39 missed games. It's not a good sign for McCoshen to be playing less than 40 games at 22 years old, but he brings a physical aspect -- 71 hits this season -- that will hopefully boost him into a roster spot when defensemen MacKenzie Weegar and Alex Petrovic become free agents this summer.