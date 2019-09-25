Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Hits waivers
McCoshen was placed on waivers Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
For the past three seasons McCoshen has split his time between the Panthers and their AHL affiliate, and it looks no different this year. A second-round pick in 2013, McCoshen played in 19 games last season with the Panthers, collecting two points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.