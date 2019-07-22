McCoshen inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Monday.

McCoshen saw action in just 19 games for the Panthers last season, in which he recorded one goal, one assist and 15 shots while averaging a meager 13:19 of ice time. In the minors, the 23-year-old notched nine assists and 49 PIM in 38 contests. Without a guaranteed spot on the 23-man roster, McCoshen won't offer much in terms of fantasy value this season, though his limited offensive upside likely makes him a low-end option anyway.