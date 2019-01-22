The Panthers loaned McCoshen to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

McCoshen was one of three young players loaned to Springfield as the Panthers look to give all the opportunity to play regularly during the NHL All-Star break. It's expected the defenseman will rejoin Florida in advance of its next contest Feb. 1 versus the Predators. The 23-year-old has appeared in just four games for the parent club this season, totaling no points, five hits and two blocked shots across 13:01 of ice time per contest.