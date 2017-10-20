McCoshen will be a healthy scratch on Friday night, Matthew DeFranks of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Prior to this announcement, McCoshen had appeared in Florida's first five games to start the year, scoring one goal and averaging 14:26 of ice time. His fellow rookie blueliner, MacKenzie Weegar, will take his spot in the lineup for their tilt against the Penguins. It seems likely that these two will continue splitting until one of them forces their way in to a steady role.