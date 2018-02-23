McCoshen tallied an assist and logged 12:25 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 comeback win over the Capitals.

The assist is actually the first helper for McCoshen in 33 games this season, giving him a total of four points on the season. Needless to say, the lack of production and inconsistent playing time significantly handicap his fantasy upside even in deep leagues.

