McCoshen (upper body) tallied just two shots on goal, one hit and one block in his first game back from injury against the Wild on Tuesday.

McCoshen logged 18:57 of ice time following his four-game stint on the sidelines -- significantly higher than his season average of 15:40. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the 22-year-old is not a lock for the lineup on a night-to-night basis and could periodically find himself serving as a healthy scratch.