Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Relatively quite Tuesday
McCoshen (upper body) tallied just two shots on goal, one hit and one block in his first game back from injury against the Wild on Tuesday.
McCoshen logged 18:57 of ice time following his four-game stint on the sidelines -- significantly higher than his season average of 15:40. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the 22-year-old is not a lock for the lineup on a night-to-night basis and could periodically find himself serving as a healthy scratch.
