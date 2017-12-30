McCoshen (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Canadiens, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

McCoshen will miss a fourth consecutive game Saturday, and the Panthers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to action. MacKenzie Weegar will continue to occupy a bottom-pairing role while McCoshen remains sidelined.

