Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Sees diminished ice time
McCoshen skated only 9:02 in a season-low 12 shifts during Sunday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.
After being called up from the AHL in mid-January, McCoshen hasn't been given much responsibility, only averaging 13:21 in ice time over 18 games. Head coach Bob Boughner began to increase that number during February, peaking at 20:05 against Arizona on Feb. 26, before falling down to single digits on Sunday. Once Mackenzie Weegar (lower body) is feeling healthy, McCoshen might find himself in the press box for a few games.
More News
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Bumped back to NHL•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Loaned to minor-league club•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Heading up to Florida•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Bumped down to minors•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Healthy scratch often in 2017-18•
-
Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Watching next game from press box•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...