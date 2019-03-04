McCoshen skated only 9:02 in a season-low 12 shifts during Sunday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

After being called up from the AHL in mid-January, McCoshen hasn't been given much responsibility, only averaging 13:21 in ice time over 18 games. Head coach Bob Boughner began to increase that number during February, peaking at 20:05 against Arizona on Feb. 26, before falling down to single digits on Sunday. Once Mackenzie Weegar (lower body) is feeling healthy, McCoshen might find himself in the press box for a few games.