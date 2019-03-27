McCoshen was back in the press box during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old stepped into his first game in 22 days on Monday, as Mark Pysyk missed a game due to the birth of his child. McCoshen ended up collecting his first assist of the season, but finishing a minus-2. He was back in the press box when Pysyk returned to the team for Tuesday's contest.