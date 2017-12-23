McCoshen (upper body) will not be available for Saturday's game against the Senators, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McCoshen skipped Thursday's practice due to the malady, but he was initially expected to return to the lineup for Friday's contest. As it turns out, he will miss both of the weekend games for the Panthers, slating his return for Thursday against the Flyers at the earliest. In his absence, MacKenzie Weegar will likely draw into the lineup again Saturday.